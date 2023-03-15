Chelsea not giving up on beating Arsenal to major transfer

Chelsea are reportedly not giving up on beating rivals Arsenal to the transfer of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has been one of the Premier League’s finest midfield players in recent years, and will surely be looking for a move to a bigger club at some point in the near future.

According to Football Transfers, there is a sense that Chelsea might still be able to move ahead of Arsenal in the running for Rice’s signature.

The report also cites Ben Jacobs as explaining that both clubs have done a lot of work on this deal, and that it will be an interesting clash of styles as both try to persuade the player to choose them.

Chelsea and Arsenal were both competing for Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, with the Blues winning that particular battle, so it perhaps makes sense that they sense they could do the same with Rice.

However, if the 24-year-old wants Champions League football he surely needs to choose Arsenal, who are all but certain to get back into the top four this season for the first time in seven years.