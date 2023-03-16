Club preparing to lose Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target

Wolves are reportedly preparing for the potential departure of Ruben Neves this summer, and he’s been recently linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

This is according to a report from talkSPORT, who state that Wolves are anticipating offers from Neves, though it’s not yet entirely clear if it will be Liverpool and Man Utd trying again for the Portugal international.

Neves has shone at Wolves and surely has what it takes to make the step up to a big six club, with Liverpool in particular need of new signings in midfield this summer.

The Reds have endured a hugely frustrating campaign, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara looking past their best, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also set to be out of contract in the summer.

Neves could also surely do a job at United, who would do well to bring in a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen, who has missed a lot of this season with an injury.

It remains to be seen how much Neves would cost, but he looks like he’d be a good investment for these two Premier League giants and it seems Wolves don’t think he’ll be sticking around for much longer.