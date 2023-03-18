Joao Cancelo had looked to be a bargain swoop from Bayern Munich after the incumbent German champions managed to secure a loan deal for the Manchester City star.
Amid reports of frustration off the pitch, due to playing time, however, it appeared that this might not have necessarily been the stunning piece of business many initially presumed it to be.
“I talked with Julian Nagelsmann about João Cancelo and he said that the defender is doing well but he isn’t a player for his system, which involves three defenders behind two wing-backs. So that’s the problem,” BILD reporter Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest column for CaughtOffside.
“If Pavard is fit, it’s getting difficult for Cancelo and time is slowly running out. It’s not a perfect situation for both sides and it’s worth considering that the clause of €70m is too high for Bayern Munich. I heard they’ve already informed the player and his management that they can’t pay this amount.
“If there’s no truth in the interest of Real Madrid and no one is prepared to pay this clause, Bayern would surely sit at the table with Manchester City and discuss his contract but €70m just isn’t an option for them. Plus, at the moment, he’s not a regular in the first-XI.”
The Portuguese international has left a definitive mark on the Bavarian giants’ recent games, registering a goal and assist in the 5-3 win over Augsburg after providing an assist in the 2-0 win over PSG in the Champions League Round of 16.
Five goal contribution in nine games total for Julian Nagelsmann is certainly a far from disappointing tally, especially when one considers the challenges associated with a mid-season switch.
The question, now, of course, is what the future holds for a player who, positionally, represents something of an ongoing hurdle for the manager to jump over.
Bayern won’t be in any kind of hurry to adjust tactics for just one of their players, nor do they possess the funds to showcase their intent in the summer.
It leaves Cancelo in a bit of a difficult position given that the Sky Blues don’t seem particularly keen to hold on to the right-back either – a remarkable reality given that the club is currently embroiled in a title race with Arsenal.
Way are we not surprised.
Have our club lost their collective memory. Does the name Leroy Sane ring a bell?
This is the same club that tapped up Jérôme Boateng, a player City had bought in for around £10.5m in 2010 and who was a young player destined for greatness. .
City did not wish to sell but a year later BM the weaponised the players management and when City asked for a reasonable sum of money the then CEO and head bully, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, sneered insults and tried to bully the price down in the media. In the end they paid around £12m, a steal for a player who then played for 10 straight seasons at Bayern Munich and 76 times for Germany.
Frankly with their arrogant track record and links with the anti-City German media, our club should never have made this sort of an arrangements and should not budge one Euro on the agreed option. Cancelo is a fine technician and I suggest that the squad needs the player more than it needs the money. If not tell Otherwise tell his management to find him another home.
“Arrogant track record” from a supporter of a club which has been implied in a multitude of financial fair play breeches is somewhat rich also
There are a few flaws in the article, smacking of bias. Bayern have the funds to purchase players but are (unlike other big name clubs) not intent on breaking the bank. The Club is not only the largest, by membership, but including their assets, one of the wealthiest. This is achieved not through an endless stream of cash of owners with a bottomless wallet, but indeed through incredibly sound business acumen. Maybe that should be mentioned too?