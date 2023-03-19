Kings of London: Arsenal make history after yet another derby victory

Arsenal have become the first ever team in football league history to win nine London derby matches in a single season.

The Gunners beat Crystal Palace 4-1 this afternoon after beating Fulham 3-0 last week to reach this new milestone, having also beaten Tottenham home and away this season, as well as winning other big games against the likes of Chelsea and West Ham.

See below as talkSPORT claim this has now seen Arsenal make football league history as they assert themselves as the dominant force in London, as well as being top of the pile in England as a whole as we head into the international break…

Arsenal become the first side in football league history to win nine London derbies in a single season. Dominant pic.twitter.com/OespNJp0Bh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 19, 2023

Arsenal are now eight points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand that could reduce the deficit to five points.

Still, Mikel Arteta’s side aren’t showing signs of slipping up just yet, as we could be heading for a shock result in this year’s title race.

Arsenal are chasing a first title in 19 years, and were not considered one of the pre-season favourites to challenge a dominant City side who added world class striker Erling Haaland to their ranks in the summer.