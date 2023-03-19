Liverpool & Man Utd handed potential £50m transfer boost but Real & Barca could have the edge

Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona may all reportedly have been handed a boost with regards to the potential transfer of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in the Premier League, but it now seems Wolves could reluctantly let him go this summer, with the 26-year-old expected to have a value of around £50million, according to the Daily Mirror.

Neves is said to be attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd, but the report also explains that Real and Barca could have the edge due to Wolves’ preference to sell their star player abroad.

Still, one imagines both Liverpool and United might push to win the race for Neves, who could be an important addition to both squads based on their current needs.

LFC need a major rebuild in the middle of the park, with Neves looking an ideal like-for-like replacement for the ageing Thiago Alcantara, while extra bodies will also be needed as both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be out of contract in the summer.

United, meanwhile, surely need an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, and a long-term successor to Christian Eriksen, who has had his injury problems since moving to Old Trafford.

