Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is being tipped to possibly seal a transfer back to his old club Leicester City.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford this season, and it could mean that he’ll have a decision to make on his future this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, former West Ham player Franck McAvennie has admitted the Maguire situation is a strange one as he continues to play well for his country, whilst the pressure of representing Man Utd just looks a bit too much for him.

The Red Devils would probably do well to make a change, and McAvennie has also suggested that Maguire himself would probably benefit from returning to his old club Leicester, where he enjoyed some of the finest form of his career.

Discussing the Maguire situation, McAvennie said: “He might go back to Leicester. They could do with him and they will get him at half price as well. He was a star there, he really shone.

“He has got to play. Sometimes at big clubs like Man United, the jersey is too big for players. That is no disrespect to Harry but if he goes back to Leicester he can see his career out.

“You see him for England and he is decent, so it is a weird one. He will need to leave because he is not getting a game. It is alright being the captain but not if you do not get any game time.

“I think going back to Leicester would be a good fit.”

United fans will no doubt be disappointed that this deal didn’t work out, as Maguire initially looked a superb purchase, even if there were some eyebrows raised at the time by the enormous price tag.