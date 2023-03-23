Video: Declan Rice’s speculative effort gives England the lead against Italy

After just 12 minutes of their European Championship qualifier in Naples, Declan Rice gave England the lead over Italy.

A corner swung in by Bukayo Saka found its way to Harry Kane at the back post, and for a moment it looked like the captain might get his record goal, however, the block found it’s way to the West Ham man who hit his shot into the ground.

There was enough power in it to beat the two Italians between Rice and the goal, and it’s a priceless lead for Gareth Southgate’s men.

Pictures from Channel 4 and L’Equipe Direct

