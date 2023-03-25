Video: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones scores brilliant goal for England U21s as they beat France 4-0

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones scored a brilliant goal for England U21s during their 4-0 win against France U21s, ending their two-year unbeaten run.

Jacob Ramsey found Chelsea’s Madueke who pulled it back inside the 6 yard box who came up with a lovely back-heel finish past the keeper to make it 3-0.

The Liverpool man came on in the 66th minute and made an immediate impact, assisting the goal for Madueke for England’s second before scoring himself.

Watch the incredible goal below:

 

