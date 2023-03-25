Video: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones scores brilliant goal for England U21s as they beat France 4-0

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones scored a brilliant goal for England U21s during their 4-0 win against France U21s, ending their two-year unbeaten run.
Jacob Ramsey found Chelsea’s Madueke who pulled it back inside the 6 yard box who came up with a lovely back-heel finish past the keeper to make it 3-0.
The Liverpool man came on in the 66th minute and made an immediate impact, assisting the goal for Madueke for England’s second before scoring himself.
Watch the incredible goal below:
Another #YoungLions link-up between @NoniMadueke_ and @curtisjr_10 – and what a finish it was by Jones! ? pic.twitter.com/a5TQCnK7Td
— England (@England) March 25, 2023
This finish from Curtis Jones ?
France U21s two-year unbeaten run is about to come to an end thanks to the #YoungLions
??????? England 3-0 France ??#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/64WcFMA79K
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 25, 2023
Since coming on for England’s U21s, Curtis Jones has a goal and an assist while playing as a false 9 ? pic.twitter.com/H73lxQSItC
— Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) March 25, 2023