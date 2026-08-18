(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool are heading for two significant departures before the transfer window closes, with Curtis Jones wanted by Inter Milan and Cody Gakpo edging towards Tottenham Hotspur.



Both situations are becoming important to Andoni Iraola’s squad rebuild.

Jones has entered the final year of his contract, while Tottenham’s pursuit of Gakpo comes as Liverpool continue negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

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The Reds therefore face a delicate balancing act: generating valuable transfer income without leaving the squad short just before the new season.

Liverpool duo attracting interest this summer

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Inter have made Jones a priority target and believe a deal can be reached for around €35 million.

Liverpool had previously been seeking closer to €40m, while the midfielder is open to moving to Serie A.

Jones’ recent absences have added to speculation, although Liverpool-focused reporting says his omission has been related to a hip problem and fitness management rather than simply protecting him for a transfer.

Gakpo’s move is also progressing. FourFourTwo, citing Voetbal International, reports that the Dutchman has reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham.

Liverpool are seeking more than £60m, with sources putting their valuation around £70m.

Reds must secure incoming move before selling players

Selling both players could make financial sense, but only if Liverpool have replacements ready.

Jones could leave for nothing next summer if his contract situation remains unresolved, so accepting around €35m now would be understandable.

Inter have pursued him for months, and the midfielder would likely receive a more prominent central role in Italy.

Gakpo is different. He remains under contract until 2030, meaning Liverpool have no need to sell unless Tottenham meet their valuation. His exit also appears closely connected to Liverpool’s attempts to strengthen the wings.

Barcola remains the major target, with Liverpool having already agreed personal terms while PSG continue to demand a huge fee.

Liverpool are also interested in Ibrahim Mbaye, suggesting Iraola could significantly reshape his wide options.

The potential departures of Jones and Gakpo therefore feel like part of a wider plan rather than simple cost-cutting.

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