Curtis Jones with Liverpool last season (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer, and he is a target for Italian champions Inter Milan.

According to a report from Quotidiano Sportivo, Liverpool are holding out for a fee of €40 million, and it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan is prepared to pay.

Journalist Gianluigi Longari has confirmed that the player has already agreed personal terms with the Italian club since February, and the two clubs now need to reach an agreement.

It is clear that Jones is keen on a move to the Italian club, and the 25-year-old will be hoping to sort out the transfer quickly.

Inter Milan hopes to sign him for a reasonable fee, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Jones has been a quality player for Liverpool since coming through the Academy, and his departure would be a blow for the club. They are already lacking depth in central midfield, and they need to replace the English midfielder properly.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to showcase qualities in Italian football would be exciting for the Liverpool player. He has proven himself in the Premier League over the years, and he is clearly ready for a new challenge.

He has struggled for regular game time at Liverpool, so it makes sense for him to move on and play every week. He is at the peak of his career, and Inter Milan will be able to provide him with gametime and the platform to fight for major trophies.

Even though the €40 million asking price seems high, Jones is still young, and the investment could be justified in the long term.