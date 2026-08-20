Liverpool player allowed to fly away on Thursday to complete late summer exit

Andoni Iraola at a Liverpool press conference

Curtis Jones is on the verge of ending his 16-year association with Liverpool after the Reds reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the England midfielder.



The 25-year-old is now expected to travel to Italy on Thursday for medical examinations before completing his move to the Serie A champions.

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Jones entered the final year of his Liverpool contract this summer, and with no extension agreed, the club have ultimately decided that selling now makes more financial sense than risking losing an academy graduate for nothing next year.

Jones will fly to Milan for medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Inter have reached an agreement worth approximately €35 million (£30m), with Jones cleared to undergo his medical before completing the transfer.

⚫️🔵✈️ Curtis Jones will fly to Milano on Thursday for medical tests after deal agreed with Liverpool at lunch time. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2026

Romano reports that Jones is due to fly to Milan on Thursday after the clubs finalised the deal on Wednesday.

The agreement represents the end of lengthy negotiations. The Guardian reported that Inter had offered €30m rising to €35m, while Liverpool had initially valued Jones closer to €40m.

Inter had already seen a €25m offer rejected earlier in the summer.

Jones has been with Liverpool since the age of nine and has made more than 200 senior appearances, but he has never completely established himself as an automatic starter.

Liverpool exit makes sense for Jones

Liverpool are probably making the right decision financially.

Jones remains a talented and versatile midfielder, but his contract situation weakened their negotiating position.

Receiving around £30m now is preferable to watching a valuable homegrown player potentially leave for free next summer.

Inter could also be an excellent move for Jones. Regular football in Serie A may allow him to play a more important role than he was likely to receive under Andoni Iraola, where Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister remain major midfield options.

The bigger question is what Liverpool do with the money. The club are not currently expected to sign a direct replacement, with youngster Trey Nyoni potentially receiving greater responsibility instead.

Liverpool are prioritising attacking reinforcements, particularly PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

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