(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Curtis Jones’ social media activity suggests a transfer to Inter Milan is edging closer.

Eagle-eyed supporters spotted a major clue regarding Curtis Jones’ future after the midfielder followed Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni on Instagram.

Within minutes, the Italian international returned the favor and followed Jones back.

While social media interactions are often taken with a grain of salt, the timing of this mutual follow has set transfer speculation alight, adding further fuel to speculation that a move could be progressing..

Curtis Jones has followed Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni on Instagram. Minutes later, Bastoni followed him back. Edging closer ?? pic.twitter.com/EWm44wc6A1 — Anfield Edition | æ (@AnfieldEdition) August 16, 2026

Fabrizio Romano: Curtis Jones is pushing to join Inter

The social media activity aligns directly with recent updates provided by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

Romano revealed that the Serie A giants are actively preparing a fresh approach to wrap up a deal for the 25-year-old.

“Inter are ready to make another push for Curtis Jones,” Romano said.

“We’ll see when that happens – whether it’s as early as next week or during the final week of the window.”

Romano went on to emphasize the player’s personal stance on the potential switch, stating: “Jones is doing everything he can to join Inter.”

?| ???? : "Inter are ready to make another push for Curtis Jones. We’ll see when that happens – whether it’s as early as next week or during the final week of the window." "Jones is doing everything he can to join Inter." [@FabrizioRomano on YouTube] pic.twitter.com/rqzhFU2XKB — centrekop. (@centrekop) August 16, 2026

With Jones entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and seeking a new challenge in Italy, Liverpool are weighing up whether to sanction the sale now rather than risk losing their academy graduate on a free transfer next summer.

This aligns with what Romano tweeted earlier, stating that the player wants the move to Inter Milan.

Curtis Jones left out of Liverpool’s pre-season matches

Jones’ situation has become even more intriguing following his recent absence from Liverpool’s pre-season fixtures.

The midfielder was not involved against either Monaco or Como, increasing speculation that his future is being resolved away from the pitch.

Inter have remained interested in the academy graduate and are reportedly preparing another offer after their initial approach failed to convince Liverpool.

The Italian club’s ability to reach an agreement with the Reds will ultimately determine whether Jones gets his desired move.

Jones could leave Liverpool this summer

The midfielder has spent his entire senior career at Anfield, but competition for places has increased significantly following the arrival of Florian Wirtz and Liverpool’s wider midfield reshuffle.

A move to Inter would offer Jones a fresh challenge and the opportunity to establish himself in Serie A.

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For now, there is no confirmation that an agreement has been reached.

However, with Inter preparing another approach, Jones reportedly pushing for the transfer and his intriguing social media interaction with Bastoni, speculation surrounding his Liverpool exit is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.