(Photo by Nikki Dyer/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Curtis Jones’ future at Liverpool after the player was dropped out of both their pre-season friendlies vs Como.

The midfielder’s complete absence from the matchday squads has only intensified speculation that his departure from Anfield is imminent before the summer transfer window closes.

Taking to X, the transfer expert provided a crucial update regarding the ongoing situation. Romano posted:

“Curtis Jones, out of both friendly games for Liverpool today. Inter remain keen on the English midfielder with new bid anticipated, deal depends on club to club talks as player wants the move.”

??? Curtis Jones, out of both friendly games for Liverpool today. Inter remain keen on the English midfielder with new bid anticipated, deal depends on club to club talks as player wants the move. pic.twitter.com/dPqA59k76E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2026

Jones missed the game vs Monaco with Andoni Iraola explaining it to be avoiding any unnecessary fitness risk ahead of the new season.

However, his absence from both of Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies vs Como suggests that the omission was no mere tactical rest, but a clear signal that negotiations are actively progressing behind the scenes.

With the player reportedly eager for a new challenge in Serie A, the onus is now entirely on the two clubs to find a financial compromise to finalize the transfer.

Curtis Jones is eyed by Inter Milan

Inter Milan have identified the dynamic English midfielder as a primary target to bolster their squad this season.

Reports indicate that the Italian giants are preparing a fresh bid in the region of £30 million (€35 million) after Liverpool slightly softened their initial valuation.

The transfer is understood to be heavily dependent on moving pieces within Inter’s own squad, specifically the anticipated departure of Davide Frattesi to free up necessary space and funds.

Once that domino falls, Inter are fully expected to present the decisive offer.

Jones’ versatility and technical quality make him an ideal fit for the tactical demands of Italian football, and the 25-year-old is seemingly ready to embrace the shift abroad.

Jones has recently fallen out of favour with Liverpool fans after recent incidents

Despite being a homegrown talent who progressed through the club’s youth academy, the relationship between Jones and sections of the Anfield faithful has grown somewhat strained.

Recent incidents such as not celebrating after scoring vs Brentford on the final home game of last season and more recent incidents such as the clash with Dominic Szboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas after the pre-season win vs Wrexham has impacted his popularity among section of Liverpool supporters.

With Liverpool signing Wirtz last summer, Jones has slipped further down the pecking order which is one of the reasons why the Englishman is seeking a new challenge.