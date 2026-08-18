Liverpool midfielder's exit seems imminent as club prepare to make increased bid

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are preparing to make another push for Curtis Jones, with the Serie A champions hoping a package worth around €30 million plus bonuses can finally convince Liverpool to sell.



The 25-year-old has been on Inter’s radar throughout the summer, but earlier approaches failed to match Liverpool’s valuation.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His situation remains interesting because he has entered the final year of his Anfield contract, creating pressure on the Reds to either agree fresh terms or consider cashing in before the window closes.

Inter now appear ready to test that position again.

Inter Milan are planning to make a new bid

According to transfer journalist Nicolò Schira, Inter are planning to submit a fresh proposal in the region of €30m plus bonuses for Jones, with direct talks between the clubs expected this week.

The Italian club’s pursuit has received another significant boost after Davide Frattesi moved closer to leaving San Siro.

Sky Sports reports that Lazio have agreed a deal in principle to sign Frattesi on loan, with a purchase option that can become mandatory under certain conditions.

That departure has opened the door for Inter to renew their push for Jones, who remains one of their priority midfield targets.

Sky also confirms there has been a valuation gap between Liverpool and Inter throughout the summer, although Jones having only one year remaining on his contract could influence negotiations.

Liverpool selling Jones makes sense for all parties

Liverpool now have a genuine decision to make.

Jones is an academy graduate, understands the club and provides useful versatility across midfield.

Selling him for a relatively modest fee could look questionable, particularly if Andoni Iraola needs depth across a demanding season.

But allowing him to enter the final months of his contract without an extension carries an obvious financial risk.

Inter’s persistence also suggests Jones would receive a significant role in Italy rather than simply becoming another squad player. With Frattesi potentially leaving, there is a clear opening in Cristian Chivu’s midfield.

A €30m guaranteed fee may still fall below Liverpool’s expectations, but bonuses could push the overall package towards a level where compromise becomes realistic.

Liverpool should not sell simply because Jones is approaching the end of his contract, but they also cannot ignore the possibility of losing a valuable academy product for nothing next summer.

Sources: Two Liverpool exits move closer as Reds prepare next phase of rebuild