(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Liverpool have responded with formal confirmation after Inter Milan submitted a fresh offer worth up to €35 million (£30.7 million) for midfielder Curtis Jones, giving the player the green light to travel to Italy.

Inter Milan submit fresh Curtis Jones bid

The Times journalist Paul Joyce confirmed that Inter Milan initiated direct talks with Liverpool by submitting a formal offer of €30 million (£26.7 million) fixed fee plus €5 million (£4 million) in add-ons.

The Italian side have pursued the 25-year-old academy graduate throughout the summer window, seeking to add technical quality and dynamism to their midfield engine room.

After Liverpool initially stood firm on a higher evaluation, Inter’s updated structured proposal finally met the Reds’ criteria for a transaction.

Inter now submitted formal offer €30 million [£26.7 million] plus €5 million [£4 million] in bonuses for Curtis Jones. Over to Liverpool @TimesSport https://t.co/WpM8nOFHaq — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 19, 2026

Di Marzio: Liverpool accept offer, deal agreed

According to Sky sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Liverpool’s formal response arrived swiftly, with documents now fully exchanged and signed.

The total package is valued at €30m up front alongside €5m in difficult performance-related bonuses, while Liverpool have also secured a 10% sell-on clause for any future transfer.

The response has just arrived Liverpool! Documents exchanged and signed, all confirmed. The contract will be for five years at 3.5 million net, an operation worth 30 million plus 5 million difficult bonuses and 10% on future resale. There is authorization to travel: to follow medical visits

Jones has been granted official authorization to fly to Milan to complete his medical tests. The midfielder has agreed to terms on a five-year contract through to 2031, worth €3.5 million net per season.

Trey Nyoni expected to be given role of squad player to replace Jones

With Jones departing his boyhood club after 228 senior appearances, Liverpool do not intend to panic-buy a costly external replacement.

Instead, highly-rated 19-year-old academy prodigy Trey Nyoni is expected to be promoted internally to absorb Jones’ squad role.

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Nyoni impressed the coaching staff during pre-season preparations, showing maturity in possession and tactical intelligence.

By trusting Nyoni to step up into the first-team rotation, Liverpool maintain their pathway for youth development while collecting a substantial fee for a homegrown asset.