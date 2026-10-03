Michael Owen praises risky Liverpool transfer decision

Andoni Iraola and Michael Owen (Photo by Carl Recine, Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen has praised the club for not panic-buying this summer when Curtis Jones left to join Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old had been a useful squad player for the Reds, even if he never quite established himself as an automatic starter during his time at Anfield.

Still, Liverpool were prepared to let Jones go this summer without signing a replacement straight away, and Owen feels that sometimes that’s can prove to be a good choice.

Speaking to TEAMtalk, the pundit explained that Liverpool probably made the right decision not to rush into bringing in a replacement when there were probably youngsters in the squad who could help fill that void.

Michael Owen on Liverpool’s lack of midfield signings

Discussing the Jones sale and the lack of a new signing in midfield, Owen said: “I think there are a couple of good youngsters and it is not the worst thing to trim your squad players and bring them through and try, you don’t want to block a pathway.

“I wouldn’t have thought they needed to buy squad players. If they can sign someone to come straight in, then fantastic, but I think the young kids coming through are good enough.

“The hard thing for any club is you try to strengthen and you need a really good player to become available to do that.

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“I would be more concerned: how much do you want to spend? Just be concerned to get them purring again and let’s get them playing well again.”

What next for Liverpool in midfield?

At some point, LFC will probably need to make changes in midfield, with Lamine Camara linked as a target, while there are doubts over Alexis Mac Allister’s future.

Fabrizio Romano recently provided a full insight for us into what went on with Mac Allister this summer as he was linked with Manchester City but ended up staying.