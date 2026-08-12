(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Inter Milan’s long-running pursuit of Curtis Jones could finally be approaching a decisive stage, with the Serie A giants increasingly confident that an agreement with Liverpool is possible before the transfer deadline.



Jones has remained high on Inter’s midfield shortlist throughout the summer, but their attempts to bring the England international to San Siro have been complicated by Liverpool’s valuation and the need to first create space in Cristian Chivu’s squad.

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The situation now appears to be moving again, although Davide Frattesi’s future remains central to what happens next.

Inter believe €35m could seal Curtis Jones deal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter have maintained Jones as their priority midfield target since May and now believe a deal with Liverpool could be completed for around €35 million.

🚨⚫️🔵 Inter mantain Curtis Jones as priority target since May and now feel deal could happen with Liverpool at €35m fee. There’s still no green light to new bid until Davide Frattesi’s exit but Inter definitely will try again for Curtis before the window ends. pic.twitter.com/8U0KPWsc7G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2026

The Nerazzurri are not yet ready to submit their next official offer because they first want Frattesi to leave. Once that happens, Romano says Inter intend to return for Jones before the window closes.

Interestingly, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Liverpool had been demanding at least €40m.

The latest €35m figure therefore suggests Inter believe there may now be room for compromise.

Gazzetta also confirms that Frattesi is the leading candidate to make way, with Inter valuing the Italian midfielder at roughly €25m-€30m.

Liverpool midfielder is a player in demand

This increasingly feels like a transfer with genuine momentum rather than another round of speculation.

Jones would offer Inter technical quality, energy and versatility. He can play as an attacking No.8 or operate deeper, giving Chivu another midfielder comfortable receiving possession under pressure.

Gazzetta describes him as the club’s preferred midfield addition and says Inter see him fitting naturally into their system.

Liverpool face a more difficult decision. Jones is an academy graduate and useful squad player, but selling for €35m would generate a significant fee while allowing the midfielder to pursue a more prominent role elsewhere.

The key remains Frattesi. Inter do not want to overcrowd their midfield, so his departure effectively acts as the green light for another Jones bid.

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