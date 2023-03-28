Chelsea worried about Premier League club luring 20-year-old star away from Stamford Bridge

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly worried about Brighton luring defender Levi Colwill away from Stamford Bridge as the 20-year-old has impressed at the Amex this season.

The centre-back joined the Seagulls on loan at the start of the season when Graham Potter was in charge and the Blues are now considering keeping the Englishman at Stamford Bridge next season, reports the Evening Standard.

According to the report, the West London club want to renew Colwill’s contract which expires in 2025 as they attempt to keep Brighton at bay by giving the youngster a new deal.

It is uncertain if this is the centre-back’s wish as there is a lot of competition for places in his position at Chelsea and the 20-year-old might not get as many minutes as he would desire.

Levi Colwill has impressed at Brighton
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Agent claims Liverpool have submitted massive bid for Jude Bellingham
Agent’s column: EPL side have bid for Bellingham, Newcastle want Liverpool defender, Levy has clear managerial favourite and why Saka’s talks with Arsenal have stalled
Key Liverpool star to miss Man City clash as fitness issue continues beyond initial timeframe

Brighton tried to sign Colwill as part of the £62m sale of Marc Cucurella but having only acquired him on loan, the Seagulls are expected to move for a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of many during the 13 games he has played for Brighton and as of now, it is uncertain where the centre-back will be playing his football next season.

More Stories Levi Colwill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.