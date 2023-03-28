Chelsea worried about Premier League club luring 20-year-old star away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are reportedly worried about Brighton luring defender Levi Colwill away from Stamford Bridge as the 20-year-old has impressed at the Amex this season.

The centre-back joined the Seagulls on loan at the start of the season when Graham Potter was in charge and the Blues are now considering keeping the Englishman at Stamford Bridge next season, reports the Evening Standard.

According to the report, the West London club want to renew Colwill’s contract which expires in 2025 as they attempt to keep Brighton at bay by giving the youngster a new deal.

It is uncertain if this is the centre-back’s wish as there is a lot of competition for places in his position at Chelsea and the 20-year-old might not get as many minutes as he would desire.

Brighton tried to sign Colwill as part of the £62m sale of Marc Cucurella but having only acquired him on loan, the Seagulls are expected to move for a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of many during the 13 games he has played for Brighton and as of now, it is uncertain where the centre-back will be playing his football next season.