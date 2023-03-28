Exclusive: “Important bid” required for former Man Utd & Liverpool transfer target this summer

It looks likely that Ismaila Sarr will be on the move this summer as long as the right offer comes in, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Senegal international has shone for Watford in recent years, proving one of their star players in both the Premier League and in the Championship, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn himself a big move.

Sarr has previously attracted interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, according to the Athletic, and there’s no doubt those two clubs could still do well to strengthen in attack with a pacey and skilful attacking player of his calibre.

The recent Athletic report also named Aston Villa and Crystal Palace as potential Sarr suitors, but Romano hasn’t named any names for the time being.

The journalist simply stresses that it won’t necessarily be easy to do business with Watford, who will want an important bid to let their star player go.

“There’s a chance for Ismaila Sarr to leave Watford this summer, regardless of whether or not they win promotion,” Romano said.

“But at the end, interested clubs will have to offer what Watford want; every summer or January we have Sarr’s name around and deals are not completed because of Watford’s position. An important bid will be needed.”

In the end, it may well be that it’s only clubs like Man Utd or Liverpool who will be able to afford to meet Watford’s valuation for Sarr.