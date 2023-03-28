Video: Newcastle star shows electric pace with great run in international match

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak showed his tremendous pace with a fine run for Sweden during this international break.
Watch below as Isak looks back to his best with this great burst of acceleration…
Isak with electric pace and assist for Sweden! ??
70 minutes, 3 chances created, 1 assist, 100% aerial duals won, no injury!pic.twitter.com/i4WSEO6PJf
— Dell ? (@agbnufc_) March 27, 2023
Newcastle haven’t seen the best of Isak since his big move from Real Sociedad in the summer, but this is a reminder of what he’s all about.