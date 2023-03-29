Liverpool confident of beating the likes of Man United to potential €100m transfer

Liverpool are reportedly confident of winning the race for the transfer of highly-rated young Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva this summer.

The Reds are named alongside Manchester United, Real Madrid and others as suitors for Silva in a report from Todo Fichajes, who suggest that he won’t be sold unless his €100million buy-out clause fee is met.

Silva looks a terrific prospect and could be ideal to help Liverpool as they look for a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, though it remains to be seen if they will definitely emerge as the strongest candidate for his signature.

It’s been a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp’s side and they might not be able to offer Champions League football next season, which would surely deal a major blow to their chances if Man Utd finish above them as expected.

Antonio Silva to Liverpool or Manchester United?
The Red Devils may look a more attractive project right now as Erik ten Hag starts to re-shape the team, though Todo Fichajes state that LFC are still confident about Silva.

The 19-year-old Portugal international would be an asset for whoever gets him, so this certainly seems like it’s going to be an intriguing saga to watch this summer.

