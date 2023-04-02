Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Brazilian club for a while now and clubs like Barcelona and Chelsea are keen on securing his services as well.

A report from UOL claims that the player’s agent has already spoken to Arsenal and Chelsea earlier this year and the two clubs are keen on signing his client.

It seems that a move to Barcelona could be complicated by the Spanish club’s poor relationship with the player’s agent Andre Cury.

Roque has a release clause of €100 million in his contract but the player could be available for a fee of around €50 million at the end of the season. He has a contract until 2027 with the Brazilian club.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him. Arsenal could definitely use more depth in the attack and Roque could prove to be a solid long-term investment.

The €50 million asking price might seem steep right now but Roque has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run and develop into a key player for the Gunners.

Moving to the Premier League would be a major step up in the young Brazilian’s career and it could help him improve as a footballer. Playing against the best defenders in England would accelerate his development and Mikel Arteta has a proven track record of improving young players. The Spaniard could help the Brazilian fulfil his potential at the north London club.