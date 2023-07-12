Man United and Tottenham bid over €100m for 18-year-old Brazilian superstar striker

If supporters weren’t sure already, news that Man United and Tottenham had bid over €100m for an 18-year-old Brazilian shows the desperate levels both are apparently willing to go to for a new striker.

The news would firstly suggest that Spurs are finally accepting that Harry Kane may be on the move, or else there was no need for them to have placed such a bid in the first place, and with Erik ten Hag looking likely to accept that Tottenham wouldn’t sell Kane to a direct Premier League rival, Man United’s need for a centre-forward is obvious.

Despite those astronomical bids, both clubs have lost out to Barcelona in the race for Vitor Roque.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea have already identified their Christian Pulisic replacement Michael Emenalo set to become Saudi Pro League’s director of football Photo: Roma in chaos as manufacturer’s shirt numbers include watermark

The Catalan club’s official website announced the signing of a player that’s believed to share similarities to another Brazilian superstar, Romario.

Although Vitor Roque won’t play for the club until next season, he has signed a long-term deal and will have a €500m buyout clause.

“A gente recebeu propostas MUITO maiores de Tottenham e Manchester United pelo Vitor Roque. Passava de 100 milhões. Mas o plano de carreira dele está bem traçado e optamos pelo Barcelona. O momento não é pra olhar o dinheiro e sim a carreira.” ?? André Cury ao @CharlaPodcast pic.twitter.com/5aFHnDi8qc — Charla Podcast (@CharlaPodcast) July 12, 2023

Speaking to Charla Podcast, the player’s agent, Andre Cury, noted that: “We received much bigger proposals from Tottenham and Manchester United for Vitor Roque. It was over 100 million. But his career plan is well laid out and we opted for Barcelona. The moment is not to look at the money but the career.”

That statement is definitive, though it does seem a little odd that Cury would accept a much lower fee – €40m according to Goal – because it was apparently the player’s dream to play for the Blaugranes.

Whatever the truth on the bid amount, it’s a case of quickly having to move on for United and Spurs.