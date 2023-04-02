Chelsea are said to be targeting Everton’s Jordan Pickford as they look for upgrades in the goalkeeping department this summer.

Pickford is said to be on the Blues’ radar this summer according to Football Insider, as Chelsea face goalkeeper uncertainty ahead of the summer.

Kepa has had his inconsistencies this season as his future remains in the balance, while Edouard Mendy has had to deal with injuries and hasn’t played since November 12th, so Pickford could be a viable option for the Blues this summer.

The England No.1 recently extended his contract at Everton until 2027 but his future could be away from Goodison Park in the event that the Toffees are relegated from the Premier League this season.

For both club and country, the 29-year old has been very consistent as he has continued to show impressive leadership and shot-stopping ability but the big sticking point for interested clubs like Chelsea will be that contract length.

Pickford has made 227 appearances in six years on Merseyside, so Everton may not be too willing to part with their loyal first-choice goalkeeper, especially to a league rival. However, with Chelsea’s ability to offer transfer fees of any size, that outlook may change.