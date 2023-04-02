Graham Potter has been sacked as manager of Chelsea just six months into a five-year contract as the Blues’ performances falter.

The news was announced by the club at 21:00 BST, the decision coming just over 24 hours after Chelsea lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, with Potter struggling for recent consistency with regard to results.

In a statement written by the club, it says: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the Club to facilitate a smooth transition. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.”

Potter’s assistant Bruno Saltor is set to take interim charge of the team, with the Blues’ next two games coming against Liverpool on Tuesday and Wolves on Saturday, followed by a mammoth Champions League tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday April 12th.

Potter leaves Chelsea with the side 11th in the Premier League, with one league win in their last five matches.

In terms of a permanent replacement, Julian Nagelsmann has been touted for the position as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, but no approach has been made yet.