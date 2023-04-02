Inter Milan are said to be looking at a potential move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has failed to make an impact at Chelsea.

Aubameyang was bought by Chelsea on last summer’s transfer deadline day as the Blues looked for a striker and hopes were high with the belief that the Gabonese would be back to his best under his ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

However, those hopes were dashed almost immediately as Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea boss five days after Aubameyang’s arrival which caused the transfer to be put into serious question.

Fast forward six months and the 33-year old has just 18 appearances to his name as a Blue and three goals, with his last game coming against Tottenham in mid-February, where he was given a seven-minute cameo in Chelsea’s 2-0 loss.

Spanish outlet Sport are now reporting that Inter Milan have an interest in the striker, the club in need of a goalscorer with Romelu Lukaku likely to return to Chelsea after his loan spell at San Siro expires this summer.

The outlet also says that the Blues are not keen on sending Aubameyang back to Barcelona after he flirted with the idea of going back there recently, so Inter could well be the next best option.

With the forward approaching his mid-30s and not being as quick as he used to be, Serie A could suit him well and an exit from Stamford Bridge would certainly be a big weight off of Graham Potter’s shoulders as he looks to cut down his squad size this off-season.