Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao winger Nico Williams at the end of the season.

A report from Spanish publication AS claims that Premier League side Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the talented young winger as well. The 20-year-old has established himself as a key player for Bilbao this season and he has 7 goals and 6 assists to his name across all competitions.

While Williams is naturally a right-sided winger, the talented youngster can operate on either flank and his versatility will be a bonus for Liverpool if they manage to secure his services.

Williams has a contract with Athletic Club Bilbao until the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club before the end of the season. The winger has a €50 million release clause in his contract and Bilbao will probably demand it to be paid in full before they let the player leave at the end of the season.

Liverpool could definitely use more quality and depth in the wide areas. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only natural wingers at the club and Jurgen Klopp could use a versatile young winger like Williams who will add pace, flair and goals to the site.

The German manager has a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and he could help the Spanish youngster improve and fulfil his tremendous potential.