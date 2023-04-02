Video: Fan footage captures Oleksandr Zinchenko kicking Ben White in the back-side during celebration

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been an incredible signing for Mikel Arteta ever since joining the North London side from Manchester City.

He has established himself as a regular starter on the left side with his quality and has played a role of an important leader in the dressing room as well.

And he put in yet another brilliant shift during yesterday’s 4-1 against Leeds United which restored their 8 point lead on the top of the table.

He is known for being quite a character among the players and it could be seen as he appeared to kick Ben White in the back-side as the team celebrated his goal that gave Arsenal a 2-0 lead over Leeds.

Watch the fan footage below: