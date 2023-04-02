Video: Well-worked Newcastle move breaks deadlock vs Man United

Newcastle United have taken a deserved lead at St. James’ Park against Man United with the deadlock being broken by Joe Willock.

The home side have dominated the match and should have gone into the break with a lead but they eventually made that pressure pay off after 65 minutes.

The goal came through Joe Willock who finished off a well-worked team move to put his side ahead. The former Arsenal star missed one of the big chances in the first 45 but made up for it in the second.

"THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR WILLOCK" ?? Newcastle take the lead ? pic.twitter.com/I1zZDMhrQO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 2, 2023