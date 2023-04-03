Atmosphere was toxic in Chelsea dressing room by the end of Graham Potter’s reign

There was a toxic atmosphere at Chelsea by the end of Graham Potter’s time in charge.

According to Simon Phillips, writing for Give Me Sport, things really ended on a sour note with the mood at Chelsea clearly very bad after the 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Something clearly needed to change at Chelsea, with Potter simply not living up to expectations since replacing Thomas Tuchel earlier in the season.

Tuchel had been hugely popular with Blues fans and it seemed surprising that a relatively inexperienced name like Potter was given such a big job, even if he had done well during his time in charge of Brighton.

Simon Phillips adds that the three main candidates to replace Potter now look like being Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea fans would surely be pretty happy with any of those names, as they’re all more proven than Potter in terms of managing big teams and winning major trophies.