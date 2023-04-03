Exclusive: Premier League club a prefect fit for Graham Potter after Chelsea sacking

Graham Potter was relieved of his duties as Chelsea boss on Sunday night but luckily for the English coach, another role opened up on the same day and it would be a perfect fit for the 47-year-old says Stan Collymore.

That is of course Leicester City, who sacked Brendan Rodgers one day after the Foxes were defeated 2-1 by Crystal Palace. The loss leaves the club in the relegation zone and it is clear that the board fear for their safety in England’s top division.

This would be the perfect job for Potter says pundit Stan Collymore and it would allow the English coach to work with young players and implement his style on an exciting team.

In his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore said: “Potter made the effort to try and change the culture at Chelsea and stuck to his principles, but it was always like pushing water up a hill there. The experience will stand him in good stay for the future and he won’t get a better fit than at Leicester. There’s a very persuasive argument for him to go there. They’ve got a quality squad of younger players, he’s still a young manager and a coach who makes players better.”

What about a move to Tottenham?

Another club with a vacant managerial position at present is Tottenham, who parted ways with Antonio Conte over the international break. The North London club will need to get their next appointment for this role right if they are to kick on as a club but Collymore doesn’t believe Potter is the right fit.

The pundit said about a potential move to Spurs for the English coach: “He won’t go to Spurs because they need someone with a bigger personality.”