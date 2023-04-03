Exclusive: Liverpool and others will have to pay star’s €40m release clause to trigger transfer

Liverpool and any other interested clubs will have to pay the €40million release clause in Gabri Veiga’s contract in order to sign him from Celta Vigo in this summer’s transfer window.

The Spanish wonderkid is starting to attract plenty of interest from big names in the Premier League and elsewhere, and Fabrizio Romano has responded to those transfer rumours in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Liverpool have recently been linked strongly with Veiga by Spanish outlet AS, but Romano wouldn’t be drawn on precisely who is showing the strongest interest in the 20-year-old midfielder at the moment.

Crucially, Veiga is also preparing to choose a new agent soon, so it may be that once that happens we’ll get a clearer idea over what the future holds for him.

“Interest in Gabri Veiga is there from many top clubs in Premier League and La Liga, the move this summer will only happen for €40m release clause, or at least this is Celta Vigo position,” Romano said.

“To understand what’s next for Gabri Veiga is going to be crucial to follow the situation on agent side, as he will pick new agent soon.”

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping for a busy transfer window from their club after this hugely disappointing campaign, and adding a top young talent like Veiga could be an important part of the rebuilding job at Anfield.