Fulham boss Marco Silva has emerged as a possible candidate for the vacant Chelsea manager job after Graham Potter left yesterday evening.

Potter was dismissed yesterday evening after a run of just one win in his last five league games, with the Blues losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

His departure comes before an extremely gruelling next couple of weeks, with the club’s Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid sandwiched between league matches against Liverpool, Wolves and Brighton.

The Mirror are now reporting that Silva could be a possible candidate for the job.

The Portuguese has exceeded expectations at Fulham this season, leading them to a current position of 10th in the league – above Chelsea – and getting them to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are the two other names that have been touted for the role, but no concrete talks are said to have taken place.

Where will Chelsea go from here?