Exclusive: Chelsea manager target wasn’t convinced by club’s project during talks last year

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Graham Potter on Sunday and one of the Blues’ targets was not convinced by their project when they last spoke, states transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

The West London club have a long list of world-class targets they will want to fill the vacant role and according to Ben Jacobs, one of them is former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the Argentine manager was not impressed by the club’s project when they last spoke following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and it is uncertain if that has changed now.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs said: “Mauricio Pochettino is expected be one of them. Prior to appointing Potter, Chelsea held exploratory talks with the former Spurs boss. I am told he wasn’t entirely convinced by the project. Let’s see if that has changed now a full recruitment team is in place and the ambition of spending is apparent despite the chaos and Chelsea’s league position. Pochettino isn’t short of options. Jobs at Spurs and Real for next season are on his radar as well.”

Pochettino’s stock took a big hit after the poor job he did at PSG but that does not seem to have affected his options.

It seems that the Chelsea owners like the former Tottenham coach but Spurs is the place where the 51-year-old is most likely to end up, as it is an environment that the Argentine knows and although that club is a mess right now, it doesn’t come with the same pressure as the Blues.