Government concerns could stop one bidder from taking the reins at Man United

As each day passes, Manchester United appear no nearer to being able to announce where takeover talks are at, and now it seems that the involvement of the UK government may rule one bid out altogether.

It’s believed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have both had second round bids taken into account, even if they’re not yet at the level that the Glazer family perhaps expect.

There’s no word that either bidder wishes to pull out of any deal, and to that end it should be expected that until either are given a formal ‘thanks but no thanks,’ they can still be considered to be in with a chance.

However things end up, ideally for all parties this process needs to be concluded by the end of the current campaign or as early as possible in the summer.

That way, it gives some confidence to Erik ten Hag as to how much money he will have to spend and who he will be working with.

It should also settle down the playing staff and anyone else connected with the club that is probably wondering when they will see an end to all of the speculation.

As long as the Glazer family do actually want to sell, then it appears that Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be the front runner now.

That’s because, as The Sun report, the Government have concerns regarding Sheikh Jassim and the fact that the Qatari Investment Bank violated capital financial rules in 2016, leading to a £1.4m fine.

Given all of the upheaval at the club under the Glazer’s, the last thing that the Red Devils need is a new owner that keeps the club on the front, rather than back pages.