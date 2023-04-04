‘I love watching him play’ – Carra praises electric Newcastle player who tore Man Utd apart

Newcastle are flying high in the Premier League table and are now within touching distance of a Champions League spot for next season, and that’s as much to do with a player that Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher admires as anyone else.

Eddie Howe has the Magpies flying high thanks to a high-octane brand of attacking football that’s incredibly easy on the eye.

Always on the front foot, such a style can often leave teams under pressure at the back, however, goals win games and when Alexander Isak is on song, so it seems are Newcastle.

The front man has taken a while to get going at St. James’ Park but some important goals have seen him taken to the hearts of the Geordie faithful.

With all still to play for, Isak can certainly do his part. Perhaps his relative success at his new club could spark offers from elsewhere, with Carragher suggesting that Man United could do worse than take a look at the Swedish international.

“I love watching him (Isak) play. I mean Manchester United need a centre-forward, you look at him and I think he would be absolutely fantastic for Manchester United,” he said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, detailed by HITC.

“They could have got him at the start of the season. When I first saw him at Anfield, I think it was his first appearance, he looked outstanding and he looked electric.

“Look at his body shape (when Man United are playing out from the back). He is thinking ‘go on, please give that to de Gea’. He doesn’t just press the goalkeeper. He’s ready, out of the blocks and he is off. It goes this side (to Varane in a right-sided fullback position) and this leads to the goal.

“Anybody who tells you that centre-forward play is all about scoring goals is just leaving in a dream world. This is what centre-forwards have to do. They have to press. They have to have pace. Energy, score goals and be involved in the build-up play.”

Wherever the Magpies end up finishing this season, there’s unlikely to be too much doubt that Howe will want to improve his squad.

Be that for a European tilt or to ensure his side are challenging for all of the top honours in 2023/24.

Something special is certainly building on Tyneside and Isak at least remains a part of it for now.