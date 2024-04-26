Recent reports from Alex Crook for talkSPORT reveal that Newcastle United are pulling out all the stops to retain the services of their star striker, Alexander Isak, amidst growing interest from Arsenal.

Despite the looming allure of the Gunners, Newcastle United are set to offer Alexander Isak an enticing contract extension, including a significant pay rise. Isak, who is currently contracted with the Magpies until 2028, has captured the attention of top clubs with his stellar performances on the pitch.

However, his existing contract contains a clause that could see his wages slashed by up to 20% if Newcastle fails to secure Champions League football – a prospect that is looking increasingly unlikely this season.

With Newcastle trailing 16 points behind the top four and only five games left in the season, their hopes of clinching a Champions League spot are dwindling. Barring a miraculous turn of events, it seems the club will miss out on Europe’s premier competition, putting Isak’s financial incentives at risk.

Nevertheless, Newcastle are determined to fend off interest from Arsenal by sweetening the deal for Isak. The club are reportedly prepared to elevate his salary to match that of their highest earners, demonstrating their commitment to keeping him in their ranks.

Arsenal interested in reuniting Martin Odegaard with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak

While Arsenal have shown interest in bolstering their striking options, particularly with the recent success of Kai Havertz, Isak remains an attractive prospect for the North London club. The 24-year-old Swedish international has notched an impressive 21 goals in 35 appearances this season, showcasing his prowess in front of goal.

Furthermore, Isak shares a history with Arsenal’s midfield maestro, Martin Odegaard, having previously played together at Real Sociedad. This existing relationship could further fuel Arsenal’s pursuit of the talented striker.