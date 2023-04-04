“He can’t run anymore” – Liverpool star’s alarming decline highlighted by pundit

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been heavily criticised by pundit Chris Sutton after his poor form this season.

The Brazil international has been a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side down the years, but he’s been one of a number of players to suffer a major dip in form this term, along with other big names like Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.

It’s been a hugely disappointing campaign at Anfield, and there’s no doubt that someone like Fabinho could and should be offering a lot more.

Discussing Fabinho’s decline, Sutton admitted that the 29-year-old now looks completely shot and like he can no longer run.

Fabinho in action for Liverpool
Speaking about Fabinho on the BBC, Sutton said: “He just looks shot to pieces. He looks like he can’t run anymore.”

Liverpool urgently need to make changes in midfield this summer, with two or maybe even three new signings needed to provide upgrades on the likes of Fabinho and Henderson, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both set to be out of contract.

