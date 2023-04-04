Pundit baffled that Liverpool haven’t made a bid for in-form Premier League star yet

Alexis Mac Allister continues to have a superb season for Brighton and pundit Garth Crooks can’t understand why we’re yet to see serious efforts from Liverpool to sign him.

The Argentina international is undoubtedly one of the finest talents outside the traditional Premier League big six, and it seems inevitable that a top club will snap him up sooner or later.

A recent report from 90min linked Mac Allister with Liverpool, and also with other big names like Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United, and it certainly seems clear he’d add a lot to this struggling Reds side.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Crooks praised Mac Allister and questioned if Brighton could hold on to him for much longer, naming Liverpool as someone who’d clearly benefit from bringing him in this summer.

“Any player who says he enjoys taking penalties will do for me and what a penalty it was. Not only did Alexis Mac Allister send David Raya the wrong way but the spot-kick was so beautifully taken the Brentford keeper wouldn’t have saved it if he had gone the right way,” Crooks said.

“The Argentina international has been on fire since his triumphant return from the World Cup and provided the Seagulls with real quality in midfield.

“The big question for Brighton is can they keep him? Quite why a club like Liverpool have not made a serious bid for Mac Allister when their midfield is so short on craft and energy is hard to fathom but you can bet your bottom dollar that one of the big clubs will come in for him before the start of next season.”

It’s been a difficult season for LFC, and Mac Allister could be the perfect upgrade on ageing midfield stars like Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara, while reinforcements will also surely be needed to replace Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are set to be out of contract at the end of the season.