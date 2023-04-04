Manchester United have been dealt yet another blow in pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport, who claim manager Xavi considers the Netherlands international as ‘untouchable’.

Although De Jong, 25, was heavily tipped to join the Red Devils last summer, even though Erik Ten Hag relentlessly pursued his former Ajax playmaker, a move to Old Trafford ultimately failed to materialise.

Continuing with Barcelona, the 25-year-old has been a regular this season under Xavi, starting 20 La Liga already, and that doesn’t look like changing anytime soon.

Even though Ten Hag is believed to still want to sign Barcelona’s number 21, it seems increasingly unlikely that the Dutchman will push for a move to be reunited with his old manager.

During his four years at the Nou Camp, De Jong, who currently has three years left on his deal, has scored 15 goals and provided another 18 assists in 174 matches in all competitions.