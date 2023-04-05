Further details emerge of Lampard’s visit to Stamford Bridge for Chelsea game last night

It seems that former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is under consideration for a caretaker role at Stamford Bridge, though his visit to the stadium last night for the Liverpool game was unrelated to that.

That’s according to a report from 90min, who suggest that Lampard could be brought in as an upgrade on current caretaker Bruno Saltor, who seems unsettled after previously working under Graham Potter.

Lampard is a club legend at Chelsea despite a slightly underwhelming spell as manager a couple of years ago, so he could be a decent option to take temporary charge of the team until a full-time replacement can be brought in for next season.

90min name Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as the main contenders for the Blues job, but it could be a decent idea to have Lampard in place to steady the ship before a fresh start in the summer.

Lampard is available after recently leaving Everton, and it will be interesting to see how this situation develops, alongside efforts to land the likes of Nagelsmann and Enrique.

Still, it seems there isn’t necessarily too much to read into the 44-year-old’s appearance at the Bridge last night.