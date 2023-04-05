Newcastle United have improved their squad significantly since the takeover and they are looking to bring in top-class players at the end of the season.

The Magpies are currently third in the league table and they will be hoping to secure Champions League qualification and bring in elite talents during the summer transfer window.

According to reports, the Magpies could be set for a major summer overhaul with nine senior players expected to leave the club.

Apparently, Eddie Howe is looking to get rid of the deadwood at the club and players like Matt Ritchie, Ciaran Clark, Mark Gillespie, Isaac Hayden, Matty Longstaff, Paul Dummett, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, and Loris Karius are all expected to leave the club.

Most of these players have barely had any opportunities with the first team this season and it makes sense for them to move on in search of regular football.

Newcastle need better players and more squad depth in order to juggle Premier League and Champions League football next season and an exciting summer lies ahead for the Premier League giants.