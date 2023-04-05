Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique over the past few days.
The Blues decided to part ways with Graham Potter after a series of disappointing displays that saw Chelsea drop into the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Potter was unable to get the best out of his squad despite massive investment and it remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to bring in Enrique as his long-term replacement. Currently, Bruno Saltor is in charge of the London club on an interim basis.
Enrique was recently relieved of his duties by the Spanish national team after a poor World Cup campaign. But he impressed with Spain in the Euro 2020 (semi-finalist) and the 2021 UEFA Nations League (finalist). He has proven his pedigree at Barcelona as well, winning a treble during his time at Camp Nou.
Chelsea need a proven winner like him and he could prove to be an inspiring addition.
Looks like it's between Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique for the Chelsea job…
Who do YOU think should get it, #CFC fans?
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 5, 2023
As per Fichajes, the manager has informed Chelsea of his three main conditions before accepting the job. The Spaniard wants continuity and time to implement his ideas. Potter wasn’t given enough time to put a system in place and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are ready to give Enrique that opportunity.
The 52-year-old wants a mobile centre forward as well, a midfield controller, and more depth in the wide areas. Chelsea are in desperate need of a goalscorer and wanting to bring in a striker seems perfectly reasonable.
Finally, Enrique wants to trim the size of the Chelsea squad. The Spaniard likes to work with a core group of players and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can get rid of their deadwood in the summer.
Luis Enrique is my favorite candidates for the Chelsea job.former Bayern coach is also good but Luis will get best from the boys judging from his experience
Jose Enrique is my favorite in this Chelsea job
Well, Lius is not a bad option on the queue for the managerial job at Chelsea F.C. But, I wish Zidane was talked more abt in the race. Or is he not interested? I think the boys need a role model and a bigger proven winner such as him to help them humble themselves and work harder individually & collectively.
doesnt speak english so a massive barrier with the players
ZZ has not provided his ability he inherited a well built team not like Chelsea now
Luis enrique is the best for chelsea based on his experience
Zedina is a write condidite to chelsea known than any coche
luiz forever
Negalsman is the right man for the job
julians is good but luis will be the perfect man to take chelsea to the greater hight
Would much rather have Louis than Nagalsman.definetely
Zidane is definitely not good enough.
Enrique would be fine.
Ancelotti would be the dream.
Chelsea needs an experienced and winner as him. Besides, I love his conditions, most practically trimming down the squad size. However, a man who loves a place would do his absolute best to sustain it, Jose Morinho is still my favorite even though he’s not the frontrunner.
Luis enrique dont have epl experience at all!!not a good option at all!
Pochetino good choice!
That will be fantastic to appoint Luis Henrique as new chelsea manager.He will bring revolution!
Whoever it me be…2years contract is enough
Zidane would’ve been my best but since there’s no mention of him, then Luis Enrique becomes it for me. I go hook, line & sinker with his 3 options. It shows he’s ready for a positive revolution & great outcomes. Particularly, trimming the squad size, too many undeserving & never-improving liabilities on Chelsea’s Payroll…e.g Kai, Ziyech, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Joao Felix, Pulisic & the likes. A highly decorated & iconic club like Chelsea Fc shouldn’t be a test ground/assembly of failures & small-timers….
I love my team up chelsea for life
Pure guesswork but not difficult as every manager incoming would want those
You get a guarantee of continuity by the length of contract only. But that doesn’t stop your employer paying your contract up after 1 day.
I like his Conditions fr
Chelsea need a goal scorer,a sticker , not haverth
Pls and then we need a standard first 11 not always changing lineup like changing clothes
try never fell,let give Enrique a chance because if not him I don’t see any other senior manager that can handle a football club team like Chelsea than him,let gives him a chance
Luise Enrique will be the perfect replacement if he can be chance
I need Luis Enrique with is exsperence we have good plays just moltivet dem up
Yes, Henrique is blue 🔵🔵🔵 and blue is Chelsea, let’s do this Chelsea