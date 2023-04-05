Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique over the past few days.

The Blues decided to part ways with Graham Potter after a series of disappointing displays that saw Chelsea drop into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Potter was unable to get the best out of his squad despite massive investment and it remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to bring in Enrique as his long-term replacement. Currently, Bruno Saltor is in charge of the London club on an interim basis.

Enrique was recently relieved of his duties by the Spanish national team after a poor World Cup campaign. But he impressed with Spain in the Euro 2020 (semi-finalist) and the 2021 UEFA Nations League (finalist). He has proven his pedigree at Barcelona as well, winning a treble during his time at Camp Nou.

Chelsea need a proven winner like him and he could prove to be an inspiring addition.

Looks like it's between Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique for the Chelsea job… Who do YOU think should get it, #CFC fans? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 5, 2023

As per Fichajes, the manager has informed Chelsea of his three main conditions before accepting the job. The Spaniard wants continuity and time to implement his ideas. Potter wasn’t given enough time to put a system in place and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are ready to give Enrique that opportunity.

The 52-year-old wants a mobile centre forward as well, a midfield controller, and more depth in the wide areas. Chelsea are in desperate need of a goalscorer and wanting to bring in a striker seems perfectly reasonable.

Finally, Enrique wants to trim the size of the Chelsea squad. The Spaniard likes to work with a core group of players and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can get rid of their deadwood in the summer.