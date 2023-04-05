Video: Chelsea target Luis Enrique met by reporters at Barcelona airport and jokes he is returning from holiday

Reporters were waiting at Barcelona airport on Wednesday afternoon for the arrival of Luis Enrique from London, where it’s believed he had been in talks to become the new Chelsea manager.

As he exited the airport, Jijantes FC reporters thrust a microphone in his face to get his opinion on the Chelsea job but rather than confirm anything, the potential new Blues chief joked that he had come back from a short holiday.

More Stories / Latest News David Beckham’s unbelievable offer to Lionel Messi to ensure summer switch to Inter Miami Frank Lampard could make shock return to Chelsea on interim basis Club believe they should have sold player to West Ham and admit to making a mistake

As he tried to make a hasty getaway, he said: “I’ve come from Formentera! It’s wonderful, an island paradise.”

? LUIS ENRIQUE EN SU LLEGADA DE LONDRES ? "Si hacéis la famosa haka os respondo. ¡Vengo de Formentera! Es maravillosa, una isla paradisíaca". ?? Ha viajado con su hijo Pacho e Iván de la Peña. [?: @monfortcarlos / @juliclaramunt] pic.twitter.com/lMYxCzi8ET — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) April 5, 2023

Pictures from Jijantes FC