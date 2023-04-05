Video: Chelsea target Luis Enrique met by reporters at Barcelona airport and jokes he is returning from holiday

Reporters were waiting at Barcelona airport on Wednesday afternoon for the arrival of Luis Enrique from London, where it’s believed he had been in talks to become the new Chelsea manager.

As he exited the airport, Jijantes FC reporters thrust a microphone in his face to get his opinion on the Chelsea job but rather than confirm anything, the potential new Blues chief joked that he had come back from a short holiday.

As he tried to make a hasty getaway, he said: “I’ve come from Formentera! It’s wonderful, an island paradise.”

Pictures from Jijantes FC

