Video: Karim Benzema completes second hat-trick in days with two quick-fire second-half goals at Barcelona

It was Karim Benzema and Real Madrid’s night against Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, the Frenchman bagging two quick-fire second-half goals to complete his second hat-trick in a matter of days.

The striker had scored in first half injury time after a lightning-fast counter attack, and against the run of play.

Barcelona had dominated to that point, but once Los Blancos had grabbed the lead, it was only a matter of time before they added to it.

That it was Benzema that did so only enhanced his credentials.

You cannot give Benzema that kind of space in front of goal!! ? The Real Madrid captain puts his side in the lead in this two-legged tie with this gorgeous finish! ? pic.twitter.com/BNfFGY5O0j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2023

KARIM BENZEMA MAKES IT 2-0! REAL MADRID HAVE TURNED THIS TIE ON ITS HEAD ? pic.twitter.com/dNRR6SHnqX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

Vinicius wins a penalty and Benzema makes it 3-0 at the Camp Nou ???pic.twitter.com/wkpGIc5x2H — ?? (@ViniXtra_) April 5, 2023

Karim Benzema transforme son penalty, le Barça coule au Camp Nou. ? ? @lachainelequipe pic.twitter.com/1h3oBVhfNo — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) April 5, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport, L’Equipe Direct, ESPNFC and SSC2