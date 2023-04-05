Video: Karim Benzema completes second hat-trick in days with two quick-fire second-half goals at Barcelona

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It was Karim Benzema and Real Madrid’s night against Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, the Frenchman bagging two quick-fire second-half goals to complete his second hat-trick in a matter of days.

The striker had scored in first half injury time after a lightning-fast counter attack, and against the run of play.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Barcelona supporters make their feelings clear as Lionel Messi’s name reverberates around Camp Nou
Fabrizio Romano gives update on the three main candidates for Chelsea job
Video: Lightning-fast counter attack sees Karim Benzema give Real Madrid important lead at Barcelona

Barcelona had dominated to that point, but once Los Blancos had grabbed the lead, it was only a matter of time before they added to it.

That it was Benzema that did so only enhanced his credentials.

Pictures from BT Sport, L’Equipe Direct, ESPNFC and SSC2

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.