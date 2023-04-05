Watch Marcus Rashford score his first goal in four matches to give Manchester United the lead vs Brentford this evening.

It was the 26th goal of the season for Rashford, who showed just how ruthless he is in front of goal.

Antony lifted a ball into the box towards the six-yard area, where Marcel Sabitzer was there to nod the ball down to Rashford who smashed a shot in from close range.

GOAL | Manchester United 1-0 Brentford | Rashfordpic.twitter.com/Ptn9ODh9Ag — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 5, 2023

A good start for United and they’ll hope they can build on their strong start to maintain their top four place.