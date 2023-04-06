“Chelsea are a laughing stock” – Blues ripped to shreds over Frank Lampard return

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has hit out at Chelsea for bringing Frank Lampard back to the club as interim manager.

Lampard was recently sacked by Everton after a poor spell in charge at Goodison Park, and it seems he’s now closing in on a return to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season, according to the Times.

Jordan is clearly unimpressed with how the Chelsea board are handling this situation, with things certainly being quite chaotic under Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali so far.

Thomas Tuchel was surprisingly sacked earlier this season, with Graham Potter brought in as a slightly unconvincing replacement.

Now Potter is gone after failing to live up to expectations, and it seems Lampard will be brought in to steady the ship until the end of the season.

Jordan, however, thinks Chelsea have just made a laughing stock of themselves with this whole saga.

“I think Frank Lampard was an abject failure towards the end at Everton,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“I think the culture at Chelsea was poor towards the end [of Lampard’s tenure]. Player’s that have now gone, I grant you Rudiger, Frank marginalised.

“I think in certain quarters Chelsea are a laughing stock. Why would they want to compound that and make themselves an even bigger laughing stock by bringing Frank Lampard to sit in situ.

“I’m sorry, Frank’s a nice fella but that’s irrelevant.”

He added: “Why would Frank want to do it? It’s diminishing him. He’d be doing everyone a favour by turning up and getting a gig and second of all, you’ve been down that route.

“[Chelsea should] get on with appointing a big name manager if that’s what you want to do.”