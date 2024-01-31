Simon Jordan has discussed whether he thinks Liverpool should give Ange Postecoglou a look as the Reds prepare to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

Last week, Jurgen Klopp shockingly revealed to the football world that he will be leaving Liverpool in the summer. The Reds board has a huge challenge ahead of them in replacing the German.

A number of managers have been linked with the big job at Liverpool. Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi are reportedly the frontrunners for the job.

But there are others in the frame. And one of those with admirers at Liverpool is Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou. The Australian has definitely captured the imagination since taking the Tottenham job in the summer.

Postecoglou, according to The Athletic , is a childhood Liverpool supporter. Furthermore, Simon Jordan emphasized on talkSPORT that the Australian ought to be considered for the position.

“If I were involved with Liverpool, yeah I think he would be under consideration. Because I think he would provide a lot of the things Jurgen Klopp has managed to be successful in, which is galvanising the fanbase, the style of play, he’s got the charisma, the personality, the relatability, the style of play,” he said.

“He’s a winner. He’s won. Okay, you could make it the Scottish league. But he’s won. And Klopp won with Borussia Dortmund in Germany. So I think there’s a lot of similarities.”

Whoever joins Liverpool after Klopp’s departure, he has big shoes to fill considering the great work the German manager has done in his tenure at Anfield.