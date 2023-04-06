“Eddie Howe is a big admirer” – Newcastle keen on signing West Ham attacker

Newcastle United are interested in signing West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen and it is possible should the Hammers get relegated.

That is according to Alex Crook, who reports that West Ham are reluctant to sanction the attacker’s exit if they remain in the Premier League due to the fact that Declan Rice is also pushing for a summer departure from the London Stadium.

However, if the London club do go down to the Championship, a move to the North East could be on the cards.

The winger would fit in on the right in Eddie Howe’s team which is being occupied by Jacon Murphy at present in the absence of Miguel Almiron.

Speaking about a potential move, Crook said: “West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen is back on Newcastle’s wanted list – three years after almost joining the Magpies.

“Toon boss Eddie Howe has been a long-term admirer of Bowen, who will almost certainly leave the London Stadium if West Ham are relegated from the Premier League.

“Newcastle were interested in signing Bowen from Hull when Steve Bruce was manager but could not match the £18million West Ham paid for him.

“West Ham will be reluctant to sell Bowen if they stay up, with Arsenal target Declan Rice pushing for a summer move.”