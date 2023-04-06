Liverpool are eyeing a move for James Maddison who is attracting rival interest with Leicester City in danger of Premier League relegation.

Leicester sacked Brendan Rodgers as manager on Sunday with the club 19th in the Premier League and winless since February 11th. As a result, the relegation-threatened Foxes are seeing their main man in Maddison be courted by clubs ahead of the summer, most notably Liverpool.

This is according to 90Min, who say that the Reds have begun talks with the midfielder’s entourage over a possible move.

Despite Leicester’s rather dismal season, Maddison is the club’s second-top scorer in all competitions with ten goals, nine of those coming in the league.

Back in February, Brendan Rodgers admitted that the club wouldn’t force Maddison to sign a new deal at the King Power Stadium, despite rejecting two bids from Newcastle for the 26-year old back in August.

The England international’s current contract expires in 2024 and with him unlikely to sign an extension, the Foxes might have to cash in on him to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year.

Valued at £50million (90Min), it’ll be interesting to see if anyone agrees to pay a fee of that size for a man with one year left on his contract, and if Leicester find themselves Championship-bound next season, they may well be forced to ship him off for a cut price this summer.